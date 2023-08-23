Chicago, Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCSBN recognized its dedicated and exceptional membership and guests at its annual awards ceremony during the NCSBN Annual Meeting and Delegate Assembly, held in Chicago, Aug. 16-18, 2023.

Specific award recipients include:

David Benton, RGN, PhD, FRCN, FAAN, CEO, NCSBN, was awarded the prestigious Founders Award that is given only upon occasion that an individual with ethics, integrity and sincerity has demonstrated the highest regard for the ideals and beliefs upon which NCSBN was founded.

Paula R. Meyer, MSN, RN, FRE, retired executive director, Washington State Board of Nursing, received the Meritorious Service Award, which is granted to a member for significant contributions to the mission and vision of NCSBN.

Suzanne Hunt, board staff, Tennessee Board of Nursing, received the Exceptional Contribution Award, which is given for significant contribution by a member who is not a president or executive officer and has demonstrated support of NCSBN’s mission.

The Kansas State Board of Nursing was awarded the Regulatory Achievement Award that recognizes the member board or associate member that has made an identifiable, significant contribution to the mission and vision of NCSBN in promoting public policy related to the safe and effective practice of nursing in the interest of public welfare.

In addition, service awards were given to the following executive officers of nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs):

Five Years

Beverly Balaski, MN, RN, executive director, Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan

Dana Dalton, MSN, RN, CMBI, supervising nurse consultant, Connecticut Board of Examiners for Nursing

Missy Poortenga, MHA, RN, executive director, Montana Board of Nursing

Elaine Yamaguchi, executive officer, California Board of Vocational Nursing and Psychiatric Technicians

Pamela C. Zickafoose, EdD, MSN, RN, NE-BC, CNE, FRE, executive director, Delaware Board of Nursing

10 Years

Jennifer Brenton, RN, LPN, executive director, College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Manitoba

Karen C. Lyon, PhD, RN, ACNS, NEA, executive director, Louisiana State Board of Nursing

Lynsay Rae Nair, LPN, executive director, Saskatchewan Association of Licensed Practical Nurses

Lynn Power, MN, RN, executive director, College of Registered Nurses of Newfoundland and Labrador

Kathleen Weinberg, MSN, RN, executive director, Iowa Board of Nursing

25 Years

Paula R. Meyer, MSN, RN, FRE, retired executive director, Washington State Board of Nursing

2023 Centennial Award

Nevada State Board of Nursing

New Mexico Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

Empowering and supporting nursing regulators across the world in their mandate to protect the public, NCSBN is an independent, not-for-profit organization. As a global leader in regulatory excellence, NCSBN champions regulatory solutions to borderless health care delivery, agile regulatory systems and nurses practicing to the full scope of their education, experience and expertise. A world leader in test development and administration, NCSBN’s NCLEX® Exams are internationally recognized as the preeminent nursing examinations.

NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) in the 50 states, the District of Columbia and four U.S. territories. There are seven exam user members and 23 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

CONTACT: Dawn M. Kappel NCSBN 3125253667 dkappel@ncsbn.org