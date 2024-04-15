Chicago, April 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of its groundbreaking 2022 research, NCSBN will launch the 2024 National Nursing Workforce Survey in April 2024. The survey will run through September 2024.

The largest, most comprehensive and rigorous evaluation of the entire nursing workforce, NCSBN’s survey in 2022 found that almost 1 million nurses indicated an intent to leave the profession by 2027.

“It is imperative that we continue this essential research,” notes Brendan Martin, PhD, NCSBN Research, Director. “Ascertaining if nurses’ perceive that the health care ecosystem has improved, stayed the same or worsened in the last two years, is critical to inform ongoing retention strategies and support sustainable workforce planning.”

In the interest of providing data to researchers, policymakers, regulators, educators and hospital administrators to evaluate workforce needs, forecast future challenges and plan for the safe delivery of care, NCSBN and the National Forum of State Nursing Workforce Centers have conducted biennial nursing workforce studies since 2013.

One of the key points that emerged from the 2022 survey was although nurses indicated an intention to leave, the situation remains dynamic, and the decisions made by health care leaders now have the potential to change the trajectory of the projected outcome.

NCSBN Chief Officer of Nursing Regulation Maryann Alexander, PhD, RN, FAAN, states, “Health care systems, policymakers, regulators and academic leaders are uniquely positioned to work together to enact solutions that will spur positive systemic change to take on these challenges and maximize patient protection in care into the future. That’s why it is critical to continually provide them with the data they need to inform this crucial work.”

For more information about the 2024 National Nursing Workforce Survey visit ncsbn.org/workforce.

