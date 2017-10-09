Breaking News
NCSBN Names Philip Dickison as Chief Officer of Operations and Examinations

CHICAGO, Oct. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®) has named Philip D. Dickison, PhD, RN, to the position of chief officer, operations and examinations. Dickison was previously chief officer of examinations at NCSBN. In his new role, he will oversee programs and services related to the operations of the organization including the Examinations, Marketing and Communications, Performance Measurement and Standards Setting, Member Relations, and Human Resources departments.

NCSBN CEO David Benton, RGN, PhD, FFNF, FRCN, FAAN, commented, “Dr. Dickison is a unique and extremely talented individual who through translating his expertise in measurement across the wider organization will help us improve our operational performance, service to our members and assist us in pursuing regulatory excellence.” 

Active in the certification and licensure community for more than 30 years, prior to joining NCSBN in 2010, Dickison was director of health professions testing at Elsevier, Inc. and associate director at the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians. He also served 11 years in the United States Air Force as a medical service specialist (medic). He received his BBA from Mount Vernon Nazarene University, Ohio, and his PhD in Quantitative Research in Evaluation and Measurement in Education from the Ohio State University. The author of numerous papers and articles, he is a member of the Psychometric Society and the Association of Test Publishers.

“This is a very exciting opportunity. I look forward to working collaboratively with the NCSBN leadership and staff to promote a culture of excellence as the hallmark of all NCSBN’s products/services as we work with our members in pursuit of regulatory excellence,” remarked Dickison.

About NCSBN
Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together BONs to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. NCSBN’s membership is comprised of the BONs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are also 30 associate members that are either nursing regulatory bodies or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

NCSBN Member Boards protect the public by ensuring that safe and competent nursing care is provided by licensed nurses. These BONs regulate more than 4.5 million licensed nurses.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not the individual member state or territorial boards of nursing.

