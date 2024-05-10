A North Dakota judge on Thursday ordered a state lawmaker to serve 250 hours of community service and pay a $2,500 fine after a jury convicted him of a misdemeanor in connection with a controversial state-leased building he has an ownership in.

State District Judge Bobbi Weiler also ordered Republican Rep. Jason Dockter, of Bismarck, to pay $325 in court fees, undergo fingerprinting and serve 360 days of unsupervised probation. She also granted him a deferred imposition, meaning the co

