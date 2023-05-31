An average of 1,200 pets were adopted each day of the nation’s largest funded adoption event

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Spring National Empty the Shelters Celebrating 17,794 pet adoptions nationwide.

Grand Rapids, MI, May 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — 17,794 shelter pets went from kennels to couches during BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest-ever “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event. The Foundation’s spring national event in partnership with Dogtopia, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing pet services franchise, took place at 364 participating shelters in 45 states.

To provide additional support to shelters seeking critical relief from overcrowding and to ensure as many pets as possible found homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsored adoption fees from May 1-15. During this event, 7,531 cats and 10,263 dogs were adopted from participating shelters. An additional 7,437 pets were also saved by “Empty the Shelters”—transported to shelters thanks to newly open space—bringing the total number of pets impacted to 25,231!



“We are truly grateful to every adopter who opened their heart and home to a pet during a time when shelters nationwide are experiencing unprecedented challenges.” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Increased owner surrenders due to evictions and housing restrictions, lack of access to veterinary care and financial challenges brought on by inflation are contributing to increased length of stays for many highly adoptable pets. Our partnership with Dogtopia allowed us to host this event at more organizations than ever before, helping nearly 1,200 pets to be adopted daily at 364 organizations in 45 states—a new record for our ‘Empty the Shelters’ event! We are thrilled so many pets found loving homes thanks to this lifesaving partnership!”

Adoptions took place at participating shelters nationwide from Hawaii to New York. These heartwarming adoption stories featured pets of all breeds, abilities, and ages receiving much-deserved second chances. Extra special adoption moments included pets who had been waiting months or even years for adoption, bonded pairs of pets going home together, and senior cats and dogs getting a chance to live out their Golden Years with adoring families.



“Dogtopia is proud to have been able to help make this year’s Spring’ Empty the Shelters’ event the largest ever. The ability to bring forever homes to these dogs is core to our noble cause, and with BISSELL Pet Foundation, we were able to enhance the lives of thousands of dogs and their new families,” said Neil Gill, President and CEO of Dogtopia. “As Dogtopia works with families to create better canine citizens, we witness how dogs truly have the power to positively change our world.”

“Empty the Shelters” cannot continue growing without donor support. Every donation to BISSELL Pet Foundation is maximized to reach more pets in more communities through the Foundation’s lifesaving programs. To make a gift or learn more about BISSELL Pet Foundation, visit https://www.bissellpetfoundation.org/.

About BISSELL Pet Foundation:

BISSELL Pet Foundation is a charitable 501©(3) nonprofit organization with a mission to help reduce the number of animals in shelters through pet adoption, spay/neuter programs, microchipping, and crisis and disaster response. Founded in 2011 by Cathy Bissell, BPF is an extension of her long-standing love for animals and commitment to their welfare. BPF has since partnered with more than 5,800 shelters and rescues across the U.S. and Canada to help pets find loving homes. The foundation is supported by generous donors and BISSELL Inc., where every purchase saves pets. To learn more or make a lifesaving donation, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org.



About Empty the Shelters:

BISSELL Pet Foundation’s mission to find every pet a loving home is the driving force behind “Empty the Shelters.” In 2016, BISSELL Pet Foundation created this reduced-fee adoption event to make an immediate impact on the nation’s ongoing pet homelessness problem. Since then, this event has grown to be BISSELL Pet Foundation’s most prominent program and the country’s largest funded adoption event. To date, “Empty the Shelters” has helped find homes for 140,332 pets at 669 shelters in 49 states and Canada and provided more than $8.36 million in direct funding to shelter partners to support pet adoptions. For more information, visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters.



About Dogtopia:

Founded in 2002, Dogtopia is an early pioneer and innovator in the dog daycare industry, offering an experience focused on wellness, quality of care, safety, and transparency in the market. The ultimate destination for improving the physical and mental wellbeing of dogs and pet parents, Dogtopia helps our furry friends live long, healthy, and happy lives with services that address canine wellness in a holistic manner. Pet parents have the assurance of leaving their beloved furry family members in the hands of highly trained professionals in an environment created with the safety of dogs in mind, including spacious playrooms assigned by size and play style, comfortable rubber flooring to reduce impact on joints and paws, and webcams for pet parents to check in on their pups. For more information, visit www.dogtopia.com.

