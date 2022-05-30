Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nearly 3/5th of Veterinary Services Demand to be created by Standalone Practices | Future Market Insights

Nearly 3/5th of Veterinary Services Demand to be created by Standalone Practices | Future Market Insights

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

Key Players Profiled in Veterinary Services Market are Mars Inc., Greencross Ltd., National Veterinary Care Ltd., Pets at Home Group PLC, CVS Group PLC

NEWARK, Del, May 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Veterinary Services Market revenues is estimated at US$ 109.3 Bn in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Future Market Insights report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 244 Bn.

The market for medical veterinary services is anticipated to grow with a high year-to-year growth rate of 8.4%. It is fueled by rises in zoonotic and food-borne parasite infections. Medical veterinary services are crucial in keeping animal welfare and human health as well as ensuring the market’s sanitary safety.

The increasing number of government projects aimed at ensuring food and nutrition security as well as bio-security are predicted to hasten the adoption of veterinary treatment in livestock around the world. The OIE, for example, is concerned about food safety and has released guidelines on a regular basis to remove biological risks linked with farm checks, pre-slaughter, pre-processing, and processing stages.

Market growth is expected to be fueled by the growing demand by production animal type. The APAC regions can be projected to be the most lucrative region in this market during the forecast period, 2022- 2032.

Pets in Japan, for example, have a longer lifespan, making them more susceptible to knee/hip or elbow/shoulder disorders associated with old age as well as trauma. This is supposed to drive the veterinary orthopaedics market in Japan. Besides, the proportion of veterinarians in Japan who have pets and other small animals is growing, creating a potential growth for the market.

The requirement for veterinarians and their services is expected to rise in India as a result of the increased demand for products such as meat and milk as a result of the rising population, which is resulting in livestock rearing.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14814

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

● Global Veterinary Services market is expected to reach a market size of US$ 244.4 Bn by 2032.

● In 2022, North America to contribute more than 42% market revenue.

● Companion animal segment in the animal type is expected to grow at the highest rate of 8.6% CAGR.

● Among regions, the market in APAC is expected to register highest growth of 9.5% in the coming ten years.

Competitive Landscape

A number of regional and global players operate in this market. These companies compete based on the innovation of their products, their quality, their brand reputation, and their market presence in order to sell their products through various industries. A variety of strategies are being employed by companies to remain competitive.

• In June 2021, The Seven Hills Veterinary Hospital, for example, monitored the number of referrals for urgent treatment in its phones placed under emergency or urgent cases and noted a surge in that category.

• In April 2020, VetPartners Pty. Ltd. announced the acquisition of National Veterinary Care Ltd. paying US$ 251.5 Mn.

• In December 2020, Mars’ Linnaeus division purchased five specialty referral centres from Pets at Home in the United Kingdom for US$ 132.2 Mn.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-14814

Market Segments Covered In Veterinary Services Industry Analysis

By Animal Type:

  • Production Animal
    • Cattle
    • Poultry
    • Swine
    • Other Production Animals
  • Companion Animal
    • Dogs
    • Cats
    • Horses
    • Other Companion Animals

By Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Middle East and Africa
  • Latin America

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

    1.1. Global Market Outlook

    1.2. Demand-side Trends

    1.3. Supply-side Trends

    1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

    1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

    2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

    2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

    3.1. Market Dynamics

        3.1.1. Drivers

        3.1.2. Restraints

        3.1.3. Opportunity

        3.1.4. Trends

    3.2. Scenario Forecast

        3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

        3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

        3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

    3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

    3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

    3.5. Investment Feasibility Matrix

    3.6. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

    3.7. Regulatory Landscape

        3.7.1. By Key Regions

        3.7.2. By Key Countries

    3.8. Regional Parent Market Outlook

TOC Continued

Report Customization Available @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-14814

Explore FMI’s Extensive Ongoing Coverage on Healthcare

Optic Neuritis Treatment Market: Optic Neuritis Treatment Market by Indication, Product Type, Administration, Distribution Channel & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market: Cryopreservation Cell Lines Market by Product Type, Application, End User & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

One-step ELISA Market: One-step ELISA Market by Target, Sample Type, End User & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

Lung Biopsy Systems Market: Lung Biopsy Systems Market by Product Type, Procedure Type, End Use & Region – Forecast 2022-2032

Urinary Protein Reagents Market: Urinary Protein Reagents Market by Indication, End Users & Region – Forecast 2022 – 2032

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments based on Source, Application, Sales Channel and End-Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com 
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com 
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/veterinary-services-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.