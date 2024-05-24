Two dozen Republican governors don’t want the World Health Organization (WHO) to call the shots in the case of another global pandemic, according to a letter they sent to President Biden this week.
Currently, there are two proposals under negotiation that would grant WHO “unprecedented and unconstitutional” authority in the U.S., according to the Republican Governors Association.
“If adopted, these agreements would seek to elevate the WHO from an advisory
