Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has approved restrictions on gender transition treatments for people under the age of 19, as more states enact regulations for “gender-affirming” procedures for minors.

“Nebraska’s kids are our future. They deserve the opportunity to grow up and develop to their full, God-given potential,” Pillen said in a statement last week. “As a state, we must protect children from making potentially irreversible and regrettable decisions – dec

[Read Full story at source]