Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen has approved restrictions on gender transition treatments for people under the age of 19, as more states enact regulations for “gender-affirming” procedures for minors.
“Nebraska’s kids are our future. They deserve the opportunity to grow up and develop to their full, God-given potential,” Pillen said in a statement last week. “As a state, we must protect children from making potentially irreversible and regrettable decisions – dec
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nebraska governor tightens restrictions on gender transition treatments for minors - March 20, 2024
- Biden administration warns states of possible attacks on water systems from foreign hackers - March 20, 2024
- Fox News Politics: Bidens under fire - March 20, 2024