Nebraska lawmakers are debating a bill that would raise the state’s sales tax by 1 cent to 6.5% on every taxable dollar spent — which would make it among the highest in the country.
Lawmakers expected to take a vote later Tuesday on whether to advance the bill to a second of three rounds of debate in Nebraska’s unique one-chamber legislature. In addition to raising the state’s current 5.5% sales tax and expanding it to include more services — such as advertising costs — it
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Nebraska lawmakers debate 1 cent sales tax hike - April 2, 2024
- Barstool Sports personality running for Congress in NY-1 with ‘common sense’ plan: ‘Voice for this generation’ - April 2, 2024
- Tennessee governor accepts resignation of Memphis judge indicted on coercion, harassment charges - April 2, 2024