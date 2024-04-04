An attempt to make Nebraska’s elections into a “winner-take-all” system failed this week.
State Sen. Julie Slama attached the proposed election overhaul to the unrelated bill LB1300 on Wednesday in an attempt to make the change before the end of the legislative session on April 18.
It fell short of the 23 necessary votes, failing with a final 8-36 count.
Nebraska is one of only two states in the U.S. that do not use the winner-take-all system, the oth
