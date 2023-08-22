Celebrating NEC X’s fifth anniversary, the September 14th event brings together entrepreneurs, investors and startups with keynotes from MIT, panel discussions on AI and pitch presentations from emerging tech startups

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEC X Inc., the venture studio that support entrepreneurs with NEC’s world-class technology, announced today its FutureFusion Forum, supported by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Industrial Liaison Program (ILP); it will bring together high-tech and artificial intelligence (AI) industry leaders that are disrupting the world with tech-driven innovation.

FutureFusion Forum will take place September 14th from 9am-5pm pacific at the Hyatt Centric, Mountain View, Calif. and is open to anyone that would like to attend.

Event highlights include:

Keynote Sessions: Dr. Aude Oliva, MIT director in the MIT-IBM Watson AI Lab John Carrier, senior lecturer in the System Dynamics Group at the MIT Sloan School of Management

Panel Discussion: “Innovation Ecosystems and Artificial Intelligence,” with Aude Oliva (MIT) and Motoo Nishihara (Corporate EVP and CTO (Executive Officer), NEC Corporation)

Pitch Presentations: A promising portfolio of startups that graduated from the NEC X

Special announcement by newly appointed President and CEO of NEC X, Shintaro Matsumoto: Updates on the future direction of NEC X



The FutureFusion Forum will attract a diverse and dynamic audience, all unified by a commitment to innovation and business growth:

Investors targeting early-stage startups focused on cutting-edge technology.

Entrepreneurs with big ideas that have the potential to disrupt the industry.

Representatives from corporate venture capitals, academic institutions, and new business development departments that harbor a keen interest in open innovation.

“We’re thrilled to announce FutureFusion in partnership with MIT ILP,” said Shintaro Matsumoto, president and CEO of NEC X. “This unique event connects technology, innovation, entrepreneurship and opportunity. It’s a place for every player in the early-stage startup ecosystem to discover NEC X’s offerings, including our venture programs and promising startups. As we celebrate our fifth-year anniversary, we invite you to join us in expanding our network and exploring the frontiers of technology and startup success at FutureFusion.”

To learn more or to register for the event, visit: https://nec-x-futurefusion.eventbrite.com.

About NEC X

NEC X Inc. builds on the strength of NEC’s technologies to accelerate the development of innovative products and services. NEC X provides its Venture Studio Programs to entrepreneurs-in-residence (EIRs) to fast-track the development of technologies and business ideas brought by EIRs or from inside NEC. NEC X has won industry-leading awards such as “Best in Biz” and “BIG Innovation.” The company is located in Silicon Valley, enabling fast access to its entrepreneurial ecosystem and strong high-technology market. Learn more at https://nec-x.com or by emailing contact-us@nec-x.com

About MIT ILP

The MIT Industrial Liaison Program (ILP) and MIT Startup Exchange is a membership-based program for large organizations interested in long-term, strategic relationships with MIT. We engage with organizations from around the globe – in any sector – that are concerned with emerging research-and education-driven results that will be transformative.

