HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In an effort to reduce drunk driving accidents this holiday season, Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C. is proud to offer a New Year’s Eve free ride to anyone celebrating this year. The campaign, which takes place in the New Jersey/New York City metropolitan area, will provide reimbursements for those who use an Uber, Lyft, or taxi instead of driving.

Why You Should Take a Free Ride in New York City or New Jersey This Year

The New Year’s festivities in New York City is one of the largest in the world.

According to the National Safety Council (NSC), around 36% of all fatalities during the New Year’s Holiday in 2019 involved a drunk driver. In fact, 2019 data from the City of New York indicates that there were 22 crashes involving a drunk driver over both New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Most accidents happened before 8 AM on New Year’s Day, and most involved an injury or fatality.

From this data alone, it’s easy to see why so many people are so adamant about driving safely during the New Year holiday. In the New Jersey/New York City area, it’s especially important because of the high number of drunk driving related injuries and deaths.

How to Get Your Free Ride

If you find yourself drinking on New Year’s Eve, simply get a ride in an Uber, Lyft, or taxi. Once you get to your final destination, send a copy of your receipt and your ID to the following address within 10 business days:

Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C.

5 Marine View Plaza, Suite 303, Hoboken, NJ 07030

To qualify for a free Uber or Lyft ride, you must meet the following requirements:

The ride must be taken within the NYC or New Jersey metropolitan area;

You must be of legal drinking age (i.e. 21 or older);

Reimbursement is only valid for a single one-way ride;

The ride must be taken between 5 PM on December 31, 2022 and 10 AM on January 1, 2023;

Reimbursement is limited to $30 including a 10% tip.

Keep in mind that reimbursements are limited to the first 100 submissions, so act fast!

About Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C.:

For over two decades, Glugeth & Pierguidi, P.C. has helped personal injury victims throughout New Jersey and New York. Our dedication has earned us peer recognition and millions of dollars in recovery for our clients. For our attorneys, every client is family and deserves knowledgeable, aggressive representation. To schedule a free consultation, please give us a call or visit our website.

Contact Information:

Jared Glugeth

Partner

jared@njnylawyers.com

201-699-5070

