Need for High-Quality Food & Beverage Packaging to Drive High Demand for Barrier Paper, Reveals Fact.MR

Asia Pacific Is Set Be The Largest Consumer Of Barrier Paper With Growing Demand For Packaging From Sectors Such As Food Delivery, Cosmetics, And Pharmaceuticals

Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Based on Fact.MR’s latest released report on barrier paper, the global market is valued at US$ 2.8 billion in 2022 and is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Various companies in the food industry are now looking for more innovative ways to preserve food quality for a longer time till it is consumed by consumers. This involves both primary packaging such as wraps and secondary packaging such as pouches, sachets, etc. Instead of plastic, food manufacturers are now looking for paper-based solutions that are environment-friendly and also liked by consumers.

Various initiatives by governments to reduce the use of single-use plastic is a key factor driving demand for barrier paper, not only in food packaging, but also for the packaging of pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Worldwide Demand for barrier paper is set to rise steadily and reach a market size of US$ 4.5 Bn by 2032.

Which Market Factors are Driving Demand for Barrier Paper?

“Steadily Rising Demand for Small Size Ready-to-eat Food Packets”

Small-size packs made from barrier-coated paper provide an option for lightweight and portable packaging. Barrier-coated paper made from biomaterial is also biodegradable, which helps in reducing the problems related to the disposal of packaging waste.

The need for biodegradable packaging materials such as barrier-coated paper for small-size packs will drive market demand. Consumers are becoming busier in their fast-moving lifestyles, which will gradually increase the need for pre-packed foods for all eating formats such as breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

In recent years, consumer preference for single-serve portion packs has been gaining traction. On-the-go lifestyles are making opportunities for paper packaging manufacturers to produce small portion packs. Barrier-coated paper is extensively used for paper portion packs owing to its ability to provide water and gas barrier protection for packaged items.

Key Segments Covered in the Barrier Paper Industry Survey

By Printing Method : Flexo Offset Rotogravure

By Thickness (ISO 534) : 0 to 50 µm 51 to 75 µm 75 to 100 µm

By Coating Type : Coated

Both Sided Coated One Side Coated Uncoated



By Application : Bags Laminates Pouches Sachets Sacks Wraps Others

By GSM : <40 40-80 >80

By End Use : Food & Beverages

Primary Packaging Fresh Produce Frozen Food Dry Food Others Secondary Packaging Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging Pharma Packaging Decorative Items Others



Market Development

The strategy for barrier paper manufacturers has been to set up manufacturing facilities in high-potential and low-cost locations and invest in the research and development of innovative and customized products, made specifically to fulfill the demand of customers.

To deliver innovative goods that are suited to the unique needs of end users and are sustainable, manufacturers should improve their manufacturing capacity. Additionally, industry participants should continue to prioritize working with end users as this will help them understand consumer needs and enable them to create solutions that are tailored to specific applications and markets across the world.

Key players in the Barrier Paper Market

Mitsubishi Hitec Paper

UPM speciality paper

Pudumjee

Mondi group

AR Packaging

Koehler paper

Nine Dragons Paper Holdings

Toppan

Key Takeaways from Barrier Paper Market Study

By application method, wraps hold the largest market share of 27.5% in 2022.

By thickness, demand for 0 to 50 µm barrier paper is projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% through 2032.

Among end uses, the food and beverage sector dominates with 46.2% market share.

North America holds 29.4% share of the global barrier paper market and is forecasted to reach US$ 1.2 billion by 2032.

