Recently published Fact.MR report reveals that increasing industrialization is estimated to contribute to the demand growth for pallet containers.

Rockville, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a recently published research report by Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global pallet container market is predicted to be valued at US$ 1.7 billion by 2033-end, advancing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the next ten years. A pallet container is a structure that is similar to a box that is used for the storage or transportation of goods. These containers are widely used in the retail industry. Corrugated paper, metal, and plastic are some materials that are used for the production of pallet containers. These containers are available in different shapes and sizes to match the specific requirements of businesses.

Pallet containers are used at an increased rate in shipping and warehouse facilities to move products across a facility or for product shipment to different locations. Rising awareness related to environment-friendly packaging services is also expected to stimulate market growth. There has been a noticeable increase in the demand for pallet containers from the automotive industry due to rising industrialization.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sales of pallet containers are predicted to reach US$ 1.7 billion by 2033-end.

The market in Canada is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 4.2% through 2033.

The value of the pallet containers market is US$ 1.1 billion in 2023.

The global market is likely to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% through 2033.

Demand for pallet containers in Germany is estimated to advance at a CAGR of 3.5% through 2033.

“Increasing demand for pallet containers from building & construction and agriculture & allied industries will bolster their sales growth,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Segmentation of Pallet Container Industry Research

By Type: Block Stringer Customized



By End Use: Agriculture & Allied Industries Building & Construction Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Food & Beverages Engineering Products Textiles & Handicraft Automotive Others



By Material: Wooden Plastic Metal Paper



By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Market Development

There has been a noticeable increase in the demand for pallet containers from the retail industry owing to growing consumer spending on different lifestyle facilities. Furthermore, rising demand for various e-Commerce solutions is also expected to bolster the sales of pallet containers over the coming years.

Key Companies Profiled

1LOGISTICS ZURALSKI

ArcaBox

Brambles Limited

Nelsons for Cartons and Packaging

Orbis OY

Plastic Pallet and Container, Inc.

Schoeller Allibert Services B.V.

Warzl India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Questions Covered in the Frozen Soup Market Report

What is the present valuation of the pallet container market?

What is the anticipated valuation of the pallet containers market for 2033?

What is the projected CAGR for the pallet containers market?

At what CAGR is the market in Canada likely to expand?

Who are the leading pallet container manufacturers?

Which Material is Most Widely Used in Pallet Containers?

Who is the Prominent End User of Pallet Containers in the Global Market?

Why Does the U.S. Dominate the North American Industry?

Which is the Dominating Country in the Asia Pacific Market?

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pallet container market for the period of 2023-2033.

The study divulges essential insights into the market on the basis of type (block, stringer, customized), end use (agriculture & allied industries, building & construction, chemicals & pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, engineering products, textiles & handicrafts, automotive, others), and material (wooden, plastic, metal, paper), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

