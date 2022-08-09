Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Neeyamo Announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

Neeyamo Announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

The final pitstop of season 1 of Neeyamo’s Working Beyond Borders took place in Singapore on Aug. 4.

Neeyamo announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

Neeyamo announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders
Neeyamo announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

SINGAPORE, Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neeyamo is delighted to announce the second season of Working Beyond Borders with a spotlight on the impact of Employer of Record (EOR) on the future of work. This follows the successful completion of season 1 of Working Beyond Borders with its fifth and final pitstop in Singapore on Aug. 4. 

Working Beyond Borders is an invite-only event designed to promote networking and collaboration among the brightest minds in the HR, global payroll, and the EOR industry. WBB season 1 was hosted across London, Milan, Manila, and Buenos Aires before the Singapore pitstop to ignite discussions about managing a global workforce and to provide in-depth insights into the rapidly changing payroll landscape.

Businesses today are undergoing a transformational shift. Global expansion is a common thread among successful organizations. However, handling payroll for a global workforce presents unforeseen challenges. With their legacy technologies and processes, organizations often struggle to cope with daily demands.

The Singapore pitstop addressed these unforeseen challenges, including a session on “Key global trends impacting payroll and HR that transform the modern-day workplace” that sparked enthusiastic conversations. Of interest were topics on the desire for a more diverse workforce, the introduction of next-gen technology in global payroll, and the demand for a cloud-based payroll solution that led to a shift in HR professionals’ working habits and skillsets. 

Rangarajan Seshadri, CEO, Neeyamo, said, “Standardization in HR processes and payroll is often a challenge for many businesses due to varying compliance requirements and the lack of an integrated tech ecosystem. Neeyamo believes that through season 1 of Working Beyond Borders, we created an opportunity for companies to learn, unlearn and re-learn the future of HR and global payroll. With the focus on EOR in season 2, the emphasis will be on helping companies access talent globally and navigate the future of work.”

Please click here to know more about the event.

About Neeyamo:

Neeyamo is a leading technology-enabled global payroll and EOR solutions provider for multinational and micro-multinational corporations worldwide. With an extensive team of professionals serving clients across 190+ countries, Neeyamo leverages its unique service-based model and functionality-rich, next-generation HR & payroll products portfolio to help organizations enable agile and scalable business. To know more, visit www.neeyamo.com.

Media Contact: corporate.communications@neeyamo.com

Related Images

Image 1: Neeyamo announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

The final pitstop of season 1 of Neeyamo’s Working Beyond Borders took place in Singapore on August

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment

  • Neeyamo announces Season 2 of Working Beyond Borders

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.