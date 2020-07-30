Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Nehemiah Virtual Entrepreneurship Conference Registration Available

Nehemiah Virtual Entrepreneurship Conference Registration Available

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nehemiah Project International (NPIM) announces registration availability for Nehemiah Week 2020, a dynamic global E-Community Entrepreneurship Conference Event. The six-day conference is scheduled for August 10-15, 2020, and for the first time in event history, is being made available virtually.

Designed for business professionals and entrepreneurs at all levels and types of business, the Nehemiah Week 2020 educational conference will serve the needs and objectives of businesspeople, entrepreneurs, startups, coaches, multilevel marketers and other professionals who seek to make 2020 a growth year for their business, organization or brand. NPIM Cofounder and Chief Servant Officer, Patrice Tsague, said, “Our theme is ‘Expansion Through Strategy’. Every aspect of this incredible week-long learning opportunity is purposefully developed to equip and empower business professionals with insights and tactics to start or grow a business strategically in spite of the economic and social disruptions of COVID-19 and other 2020 challenges.”

The international roster of speakers includes Jeff Grubb, Trustee,  Murdock Charitable Trust; Dr. John Mulford, Director, Center for Entrepreneurship Regent University; Michael Pink, Michael Pink Innovations; Os Hillman, Founder & President Marketplace Leaders Ministries; Robert Fukui, Founder & Lead Developer,  i61 Business Development Network; Pastors Noela  and Mamie Lumande, Parole du Salut, Paris and more than a dozen other distinguished experts in business growth and management, digital marketing, social media, finance and investing, business plan development, strategic planning, coaching and training. Nehemiah Week 2020 will deliver community, examples, best practice education and inspiration to each attendee.

For single day or full event virtual global conference registration go to: nehemiahproject.regfox.com/nehemiah-week-2020-online. Translation in French and Spanish is available for the event. For more information, contact [email protected].

Nehemiah Project International offers both online coaching and training and bricks and mortar E-Community Centers. Among the services available to E-Community members are administrative support, business incubators, access to capital, networking, advocacy, devotionals, resources and other difference making tools and services, all underpinned by the principles of Biblical Entrepreneurship.

Nehemiah Project International Ministries, Inc. https://nehemiahproject.org/
Patrice and Gina Tsague founded Biblical Entrepreneurship in 1997, followed by the Nehemiah Project in 1999. The 501(c)(3) ministry serves a global clientele and has physical centers in Washington and Florida, and internationally in Madagascar and Kenya. Since its founding, NPIM has trained more than 20,000 entrepreneurs in 38 countries and invested more than $2.1 M in business growth.

Contact:
[email protected] 
+1 (877) 916-1180

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.