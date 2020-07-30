Nehemiah Virtual Entrepreneurship Conference Registration Available

VANCOUVER, Wash., July 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nehemiah Project International (NPIM) announces registration availability for Nehemiah Week 2020 , a dynamic global E-Community Entrepreneurship Conference Event. The six-day conference is scheduled for August 10-15, 2020, and for the first time in event history, is being made available virtually.

Designed for business professionals and entrepreneurs at all levels and types of business, the Nehemiah Week 2020 educational conference will serve the needs and objectives of businesspeople, entrepreneurs, startups, coaches, multilevel marketers and other professionals who seek to make 2020 a growth year for their business, organization or brand. NPIM Cofounder and Chief Servant Officer, Patrice Tsague , said, “Our theme is ‘Expansion Through Strategy’. Every aspect of this incredible week-long learning opportunity is purposefully developed to equip and empower business professionals with insights and tactics to start or grow a business strategically in spite of the economic and social disruptions of COVID-19 and other 2020 challenges.”

The international roster of speakers includes Jeff Grubb, Trustee, Murdock Charitable Trust; Dr. John Mulford, Director, Center for Entrepreneurship Regent University; Michael Pink, Michael Pink Innovations; Os Hillman, Founder & President Marketplace Leaders Ministries; Robert Fukui, Founder & Lead Developer, i61 Business Development Network; Pastors Noela and Mamie Lumande, Parole du Salut, Paris and more than a dozen other distinguished experts in business growth and management, digital marketing, social media, finance and investing, business plan development, strategic planning, coaching and training. Nehemiah Week 2020 will deliver community, examples, best practice education and inspiration to each attendee.

For single day or full event virtual global conference registration go to: nehemiahproject.regfox.com/nehemiah-week-2020-online . Translation in French and Spanish is available for the event. For more information, contact [email protected] .

Nehemiah Project International offers both online coaching and training and bricks and mortar E-Community Centers. Among the services available to E-Community members are administrative support, business incubators, access to capital, networking, advocacy, devotionals, resources and other difference making tools and services, all underpinned by the principles of Biblical Entrepreneurship.

Nehemiah Project International Ministries, Inc.

Patrice and Gina Tsague founded Biblical Entrepreneurship in 1997, followed by the Nehemiah Project in 1999. The 501(c)(3) ministry serves a global clientele and has physical centers in Washington and Florida, and internationally in Madagascar and Kenya. Since its founding, NPIM has trained more than 20,000 entrepreneurs in 38 countries and invested more than $2.1 M in business growth.

