NeighborWorks America awards more than $77 million in flexible grants to 239 nonprofits

Organizations will use grants to develop affordable housing, revitalize neighborhoods and create jobs

Washington, DC, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeighborWorks America will award more than $77 million in flexible grants to 239 nonprofit organizations, all members of the NeighborWorks network. These grants will enable NeighborWorks network organizations to continue the work they do every day serving the people in their communities.

“NeighborWorks America continues to demonstrate our strong stewardship, leveraging more than $59 for every $1 of congressional appropriation,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “Further, the local, on-the-ground work of our network of nearly 240 organizations located in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia allows us to make tremendous impact and transform people’s lives – particularly in a year where so many are feeling economic distress and uncertainty.”

In fiscal year 2020, NeighborWorks America and the NeighborWorks network provided more than 438,600 housing and counseling services, including: 

  • $9.3 billion in total direct investment in communities across the country
  • 23,400 homeowners created
  • 13,600 quality, affordable rental homes developed
  • 9,100 homes preserved through rehabilitation, counseling, and refinancing 
  • 76,200 homes repaired 
  • 179,900 quality, affordable rental homes owned and/or managed
  • 149,200 families and individuals counseled on financial capability, pre-purchase, post-purchase, or foreclosure issues, and
  • 18,000 training certificates issued

NeighborWorks America is a congressionally chartered, national, nonpartisan nonprofit that provides access to homeownership, safe and affordable rental housing, and works to create equitable communities.

