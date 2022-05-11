NeighborWorks America names Arturo Weldon as chief information officer

Breaking News
Arturo Weldon

Arturo Weldon to serve as NeighborWorks America's executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO).
Washington, D.C., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez today announced the appointment of Arturo Weldon to serve as the organization’s executive vice president and chief information officer (CIO). Weldon will join NeighborWorks America’s officers in executive management and lead information technology and services operations.

“I am so pleased to welcome Arturo Weldon to NeighborWorks America as our incoming CIO. Throughout his career, Arturo has worked to align staff and resources to achieve the strategic goals and objectives of his organization,” said NeighborWorks America President & CEO Marietta Rodriguez. “Arturo is passionate about driving innovation and delivering high-value solutions that meet the needs of internal and external customers, and I eagerly await working with him to advance NeighborWorks America’s goals and mission of creating opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.”

Weldon comes to NeighborWorks America with more than 28 years of experience in leveraging technology to drive organizational transformation and growth. Most recently, Arturo spearheaded the implementation of a paperless COVID-19 testing solution for the District of Columbia’s government that provided secured registration, scheduling and electronic interface with various testing labs for submitting and receiving test results that were available to the public via a secure portal. In addition, Weldon implemented the COVID-19 vaccination registration and scheduling solution for D.C. in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He built up IT operation services for public and private organizations such as the D.C. Office of the Chief Technology Officer, D.C. Department of Forensic Sciences, D.C. Department of Health, WMATA, Department of Transportation, UUNET, and Mobil Oil Corp. 

A native of Washington, D.C., Weldon attended Temple University where he earned a bachelor’s in business administration, and the University of Maryland University College where he earned a master’s in management information systems. He is also a certified PMP and ITIL professional.

About NeighborWorks America 
For more than 40 years, Neighborhood Reinvestment Corp., a national, nonpartisan nonprofit known as NeighborWorks America, has strived to make every community a place of opportunity. Our network of excellence includes nearly 250 members in every state, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. NeighborWorks America offers grant funding, peer exchange, technical assistance, evaluation tools, and access to training as the nation’s leading trainer of housing and community development professionals. NeighborWorks network organizations provide residents in their communities with affordable homes, owned and rented; financial counseling and coaching; community building through resident engagement; and collaboration in the areas of health, employment, and education. 

CONTACT: NeighborWorks America Media
NeighborWorks America
2027604097
media@nw.org

