New North Carolina site will expand Nelipak’s capabilities from Europe to the Americas

CRANSTON, R.I., Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nelipak Corporation (“Nelipak”), a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications, announced that it will establish a new flexible packaging production site in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Nelipak currently supplies its industry leading range of healthcare flexible packaging products to customers worldwide from three production sites located in Europe. The addition of a new flagship production site in the U.S. will replicate Nelipak’s existing capabilities to support growing demand in the Americas region. Nelipak’s healthcare flexible packaging product line includes custom-designed roll-stock, die cut lids and sheets, pouches and bags. These products incorporate a range of material substrates (films, Tyvek®, papers, foil-laminates), as well as Nelipak’s range of heat-seal coating technologies Nelipak CR27 and Nelipak SBP2000.

“We are excited to announce our first flexible packaging site in the Americas region,” said Pat Chambliss, CEO of Nelipak. “This site will allow us to provide the same high-quality healthcare flexible packaging products we currently offer to customers worldwide from a new world-class facility with new state-of-the art equipment. Important factors in our site selection include an attractive geographic location within North Carolina’s growing life science cluster, an available new building, a regional emphasis on training and education, a skilled local workforce, and an overall favorable business climate for healthcare-related manufacturing. We appreciate the enthusiasm and support for this project in the local community and look forward to a long-term partnership.”

The new site is a 110,000 square-foot, new construction Class-A industrial building which will be built out to Nelipak’s specifications for healthcare packaging production including ISO-7 clean room space and shall hold ISO 13485 certification. Nelipak expects the project to include approximately $20 million of capital investment and create approximately 80 new jobs over the next five years. The site is expected to open in late 2023.

This initiative is supported by the North Carolina One NC fund as well as the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina who were key partners in the project that included the North Carolina General Assembly, North Carolina Community College System, Forsyth County, City of Winston-Salem and Greater Winston-Salem, Inc.

About Nelipak®

Nelipak® is a leading global manufacturer of rigid and flexible packaging solutions for medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical drug delivery, and other demanding applications. To support the development of innovative sustainable packaging solutions, Nelipak offers in-house design, prototyping, tooling, simulation, validation, laboratory, and other value-added services as well as a line of tray sealing equipment. With 1,400 employees and 11 sites globally, including 6 sites in North America (US, Costa Rica, Puerto Rico) and 5 sites in Europe (Ireland, Netherlands, UK), Nelipak is committed to delivering superior quality, service, and customer experience through world-class cleanroom manufacturing. For more information, visit www.nelipak.com.

DuPont™ and Tyvek® are trademarks owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

