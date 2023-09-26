LOUGHBOROUGH, Sept. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc.(NASDAQ: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercialising non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the appointment of Nikolai Rozanov as strategic adviser in AI development.

Mr Rozanov is a specialist in the field of artificial intelligence and was selected for inclusion by Forbes magazine in their ’30 Under 30’ list in the field of technology, a prestigious honour accorded to the best up-and-coming talent in the sector. The appointment of Mr Rozanov solidifies the Company’s expertise in the growing AI sector, at a time when AI developments in healthcare are gathering pace. The Company is now well placed to further integrate data from its CGM to create tailored programs that can make tailored personalised recommendations.

Dr. Faz Chowdhury, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited to be working with Nikolai to leverage our CGM data to give better insights to members. The use of AI based models is becoming more widespread, and we believe they have a vital role to play in the healthcare and lifestyle sector. Deeper personalised insights better engage users, and the capability of AI means this can be scaled efficiently”.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercialising non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The Company is currently also commercialising sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”). proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence as part of a lifestyle program that is being refined for commercial launch.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

