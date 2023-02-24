Loughborough, England, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRD) (“Nemaura” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable sensors and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, today releases its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022 and provides a business update.

Recent Corporate Highlights:

Announced initial patient data from UK NHS Miboko Study that demonstrates weight loss in 100% of participants – study to continue for 12 months.

Received first U.S.-based purchase order for 5,000 proBEAT™ subscriptions from HealthFleet Inc., a leading telehealth provider focusing on care, coaching, and health recommendations. The purchase order consists of 75,000 proBEAT glucose sensors over an initial five month period and is valued at $500,000 in revenue.

Entered into a Registered Direct Offering and concurrent Private Placement for gross proceeds of approximately $8.4 million (before expenses) in January 2023.

“We continue to build momentum with our UK programs, while initiating our foothold in the U.S. The recent purchase order from HealthFleet marks the beginning of our commercialization efforts in the U.S., integrating our proBEAT technology into HealthFleet’s RestoreHealth program to potentially improve diabetes management and weight loss. This is a significant step forward towards the integration of our sensor technology into existing diabetes management programs in the U.S.,” commented Nemaura CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury. “With Miboko, the encouraging early patient data from our UK NHS Miboko study that demonstrated weight loss in 100% of participants is very encouraging and bodes well for the future of that program. There are obviously many weight loss programs on the market, but this early Miboko data exceeds the results seen in some of these other programs. With our balance sheet strengthened by the recent capital raise, we are better positioned to execute on our commercialization efforts and strategic goals in 2023.”

3Q23 Financial Summary:

Reported revenue based on delivery of product from the purchase order from its UK licensee in 2021 with an anticipated gradual ramp of revenue expected in coming quarters.

Net loss for the quarter was approximately $1.7million. Additional headcount was added to support the operational scale-up process, to continue building product inventory to fulfil existing purchase orders, and to support ongoing and future commercial sales activities.

Cash and cash equivalents at December 31, 2022 were approximately $7.3 million.

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements in this press release that are not historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Those risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the launch of proBEAT™ in the U.S., risks related to regulatory status and the failure of future development and preliminary marketing efforts, Nemaura Medical’s ability to secure additional commercial partnering arrangements, risks and uncertainties relating to Nemaura Medical and its partners’ ability to develop, market and sell proBEAT™, the availability of substantial additional equity or debt capital to support its research, development and product commercialization activities, and the success of its research, development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies, including those plans and strategies related to both proBEAT™ digital health, and sugarBEAT®. There can be no assurance that the company will be able to reach a part of or any of the global market for CGM with its products/services. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) reserves the right to re-evaluate its decision that proBEAT™ qualifies as a general wellness product should it become aware of any issues such as skin irritation or other adverse events from the device, as well as any misuse impacting patient safety, and any other reason as the FDA may see fit at its discretion to determine the product does not fit the definition of a general wellness product. These and other risks and uncertainties are identified and described in more detail in Nemaura Medical’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently completed fiscal year, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. Nemaura Medical undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31,

2022

(Unaudited) March 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 7,340,840 $ 17,749,233 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 1,217,237 750,167 Accounts receivable – related party 25,320 101,297 Inventory 2,352,407 1,487,771 Total current assets 10,935,804 20,088,468 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 581,903 532,508 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 1,443,991 1,480,980 Total other assets 2,025,894 2,013,488 Total assets $ 12,961,698 $ 22,101,956 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 171,207 $ 136,310 Other liabilities and accrued expenses 390,858 558,426 Foreign currency contract 1,075,692 440,196 Notes payable, current portion 11,512,711 19,188,724 Deferred revenue 69,681 259,256 Total current liabilities 13,220,149 20,582,912 Notes payable, net of current portion 8,557,548 — Deferred revenue, net of current portion 1,042,710 1,052,960 Total liabilities 22,820,407 21,635,872 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ (deficit) equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value, 42,000,000 shares authorized and 24,103,196 and 24,102,866 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and March 31, 2022 24,103 24,103 Additional paid-in capital 38,296,198 38,295,775 Accumulated deficit (47,192,364 ) (37,731,476 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (986,646 ) (122,318 ) Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (9,858,709 ) 466,084 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 12,961,698 $ 22,101,956





NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited)

(in Dollars, except Share Amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Nine Months Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 3,017 $ 183,628 $ 77,044 $ 183,628 Cost of Sales (2,971 ) (172,393 ) (75,327 ) (172,393 ) Gross Profit 46 11,235 1,717 11,235 Operating expenses: Research and development 393,747 412,341 980,862 987,711 General and administrative 239,628 1,391,278 4,329,306 4,151,380 Total operating expenses 633,375 1,803,619 5,310,168 5,139,091 Loss from operations (633,329 ) (1,792,384 ) (5,308,451 ) (5,127,856 ) Interest expense (1,082,949 ) (1,639,184 ) (4,152,437 ) (5,141,701 ) Net loss (1,716,278 ) (3,431,568 ) (9,460,888 ) (10,269,557 ) Other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment 556,080 (25,065 ) (864,328 ) (142,922 ) Comprehensive loss $ (1,160,198 ) $ (3,456,633 ) $ (10,325,216 ) $ (10,412,479 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.39 ) $ (0.44 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding, basic and diluted 24,103,196 23,313,629 24,102,976 23,244,345





NEMAURA MEDICAL INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)