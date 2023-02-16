Loughborough, England, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable sensors and supporting personalized lifestyle and weight reduction programs, announces that CEO Dr. Faz Chowdhury will participate in a fireside chat at the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas 2023 Conference that is being held virtually on February 21 – 24, 2023.

Fireside Chat Date: Tuesday, Feb 22, 2023 Time: 8:30 am ET Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47664

Dr. Chowdhury will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. To schedule a meeting, please email angie.wright@issuerdirect.com

Click here to register: https://microcaprodeo.com/signup

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercialising non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The Company is currently also commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, as a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the US FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence under a digital healthcare subscription service as part of its BEAT® diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com

Media:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

julesa@coreir.com

Investors:

Bret Shapiro

CORE IR

(516) 222-2560

brets@coreir.com