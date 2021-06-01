Nemaura Medical to Present at the LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference on June 9, 2021

Loughborough, England, June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nemaura Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D. will present a corporate overview at the three-day LD Micro Virtual Invitational Conference being held on June 8 – 10, 2021.

Dr. Chowdhury will deliver his corporate presentation on June 9 at 1:00pm ET, Track 3.

Investors can register to watch the presentation here .

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with management should contact [email protected]

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

[email protected]