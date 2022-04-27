Neo Edition of CS 8200 3D Family Takes It to the Next Level, Makes CBCT Even More Intuitive

CS 8200 3D Neo Edition Seeing the difference makes a difference

PHOENIX, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carestream Dental is introducing more dentists to CBCT imaging—and giving current CS 8200 3D users more options—by launching the Neo Edition of the CS 8200 3D Family. The Neo Edition is an evolution of the CS 8200 3D, and optional Scan Ceph module, that improves ease of use, contributes to a better clinical experience, and leads to more successful outcomes for patients.

“The benefits CBCT can bring to diagnosis and treatment are well recognized, but barriers like perceived cost, concerns around the potential learning curve and even lack of education from manufacturers keep doctors from taking that next step,” Stéphane Varlet, Product Line Manager, Carestream Dental, said. “The Neo Edition of the CS 8200 3D Family makes our most popular 3D systems even more user friendly with features and benefits designed with new CBCT users in mind. Plus, practitioners already using the CS 8200 3D can easily upgrade to the Neo Edition to take advantage of all the new features.”

As with the original CS 8200 3D Family, the Neo Edition includes 2D panoramic imaging, CBCT imaging, 3D object scanning and optional cephalometric imaging. Up to nine selectable fields of view (FOV), from 4 cm x 4 cm to 12 cm x 10 cm, cover both daily clinical applications and more advanced treatments. In order to reassure doctors they’re seeing the full picture, and to reduce dose for full arch scans on smaller patients, the Neo Edition features additional FOV including 10 cm x 5 cm and 10 cm x 10 cm. For endodontists focusing on even the smallest details of root and canal morphology, the EndoHD mode delivers extremely high-resolution scans (75 µm); the system can even capture full arch images at the highest resolution for endodontic scans, making it ideal for cases involving multiple quadrants and teeth.

Doctors who introduce CBCT to their practices are often looking to expand their treatment capabilities, like placing implants or designing surgical guides. So, the new 5 cm x 8 cm FOV of the CS 8200 3D enables doctors to easily capture opposing teeth to better manage occlusion for implant cases. Optional add-on software, and modules like Prosthetic-Driven Implant Planning and Swissmeda, integrate seamlessly with the CS Imaging software suite to help doctors create more comprehensive implant treatment plans, or design and order surgical guides.

But all treatment, no matter how advanced, starts with a scan, and a highly accurate one. To facilitate proper patient positioning, a low-dose scout image lets users control the imaging area prior the examination to reduce the need for retakes. Follow-up exams are also faster and easier to compare over time since the unit memorizes the scanning parameters used for each. Plus, the system’s new user interface makes it easier, faster and more intuitive to set up the unit for exams—meaning fewer clicks and more confidence. And since panoramic image remains the foundation of most treatment plans, the system comes with a new low dose panoramic program, reducing dose to 50 percent without compromising image quality.

Once CBCT is adopted into their practice, doctors will want to ensure they’re gaining the most from their investment. The optional CS UpStream, a 24/7 advanced equipment monitoring service, leads to faster, more responsive service while reducing equipment downtime through automated diagnostic feedback to Carestream Dental. CS UpStream is available as an add-on to the CS Advantage program.

The Neo Edition of the CS 8200 3D Family follows the same award-winning compact footprint of the CS 8100 3D; recognized for its slim profile, user-friendly features, and ease of installation. With more than 15,000 CS 8100 3D and CS 8200 3D systems installed worldwide, these systems are Carestream Dental’s most successful CBCT units.

The Neo Edition CS 8200 3D system joins Carestream Dental’s expansive portfolio of extraoral imaging technology solutions. No matter a practice’s size or specialty, Carestream Dental offers an imaging solution that can meet their unique needs.

To learn more about the Neo Edition of the CS 8200 3D or the CS 8200 3D with Scan Ceph module, or any of Carestream Dental’s innovative solutions, visit carestreamdental.com.

