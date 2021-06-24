Breaking News
Neocis Selected to Participate in the MedTech Innovator 2021 Showcase

Flagship industry program recognizes and elevates top medical device companies

MIAMI, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neocis, a leader and pioneer in robot-assisted dental implant surgery, today announced that it has been selected to participate in the MedTech Innovator 2021 Showcase, a renowned annual event featuring the medical device industry’s most transformative healthcare technologies from around the globe. With a mission to ensure that the most promising medical innovations reach the patients who need them, MedTech Innovator selected the top 50 companies out of over 1,100 applications from 54 countries and 42 U.S. states. This year’s program was extremely competitive, with a 4% acceptance rate and Neocis was the only dental company chosen.

As the largest medical device accelerator in the world, MedTech Innovator provides unparalleled access to key stakeholders and resources while placing Neocis among the most innovative companies across the industry.

“As a company focused on transforming healthcare through technology, we are proud to be recognized as a leading innovator and excited to take full advantage of the program,” said Alon Mozes, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Neocis. “Robot-assisted technology provides enhanced accuracy and enables a more minimally invasive approach. The strategic insights as well as collaborative opportunities provided by MedTech Innovator will help to further elevate the impact of innovations like the Yomi Robotic System on the field of dentistry.”

The first and only robotic-assisted surgical system cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for dental implant surgery, Yomi® has been used to place more than 6,500 dental implants to date. The technology is also increasingly being utilized to train the next generation of implant dentists, as Yomi has been installed and integrated into the curriculum at leading dental schools including the Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine and the New York University College of Dentistry.

Dental implant surgery, which has become the standard of care for replacing missing teeth, requires extreme accuracy to avoid critical anatomical structures. Yomi allows the dentist to precisely pre-plan the dental implant procedure and then guides their hand during the surgery according to the pre-operative plan by using haptic robotic feedback. Due to the increased accuracy and digital planning provided by Yomi, dentists are often able to operate with a smaller incision, resulting in less pain and faster recovery for patients.

As part of this year’s program, Neocis will be featured at two of the industry’s premier conferences: Wilson Sonsini’s Annual Medical Device Conference from June 24-25 and The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed, from September 27-30.

About Neocis, Inc.
Neocis, Inc. is a private company located in Miami, Florida that is transforming dental surgery with advanced robotics, with a vision of advancing healthcare through the latest technology. Neocis manufactures and markets Yomi®, the first and only robot-assisted surgical platform for the dental industry cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Neocis is venture-backed, including funding from DFJ Growth, Mithril Capital Management, Norwest Venture Partners, Vivo Capital, Section 32 and robotics surgery industry pioneer, Fred Moll. For more information, visit www.Neocis.com.

About Yomi
Yomi® is the first and only FDA-cleared robot-assisted dental surgery system. Yomi is a computerized navigational system intended to provide assistance in both the planning (pre-operative) and the surgical (intra-operative) phases of dental implantation surgery. The system provides software to preoperatively plan dental implantation procedures and provides navigational guidance of the surgical instruments. Yomi is intended for use in partially edentulous and fully edentulous adult patients who qualify for dental implants.

