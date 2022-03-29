NeoGenomics, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Portnoy Law Firm advises NeoGenomics, Inc. (“NeoGenomics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NEO) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On March 28, 2022, the Company announced, that it would miss guidance for its first-quarter financials and rescinded its guidance for the full year. The Company also announced the resignation of CEO Mark Mallon.

On this news, NeoGenomics Inc.’s share price plummeted thereby harming investors.

