Seasoned HR Executive Further Positions the Company to Attract Top Talent to Serve Global Customers in Tolling, Enforcement, and Road Safety

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, a global innovator that is re-imagining mobility for smart cities and safer communities, today announced that it continues to fill key roles in alignment with its strategic growth goals that will help drive best-in-class customer service and solution innovation.

Roberto Enriquez has joined the leadership team as Neology’s Vice President Human Resources, a new role that will support Neology’s global talent growth and implementation of modern people policies. Roberto is a human resources executive with over 25 years of experience in world-class, multinational companies across various industries including sensor technology, automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

“Roberto is a strategic HR partner known for achieving business goals by aligning culture, people, systems, and processes,” says Bradley H. Feldmann, Neology Chairman & CEO. “His experience will move our Human Resources practices from tactical to strategic – and will be key in achieving talent attraction, development, and growth initiatives to deliver to our expanding set of global customers.”

“It is evident to me that Neology prioritizes a customer focused, people-centric culture and passion for innovation. I am looking forward to partnering with the leadership team to develop a progressive and globally aligned HR strategy to drive the company’s priorities forward,” said Roberto Enriquez. “I am beyond excited to join Neology in this period of growth for the company.”

Neology has hired additional talent that will be instrumental to growing business in the Asia Pacific region and capturing new work in the U.S. and abroad. Fresh engineering and technical talent also join the business, enabling timely and expert solution delivery to new and existing customers.

About Neology

Neology is re-imagining mobility to help our customers accelerate their vision for smart cities and safer communities. Our Mobility Platform™ is setting the industry standard through a unique combination of AI-powered adaptive solutions, a proven integration process, and unparalleled lifecycle support. Backed by a culture of innovation, our mobility experts work closely with global customers and a top-tier partner ecosystem to connect existing infrastructure assets with next-generation technology to modernize the way people move. To create safer, cleaner, more efficient mobility experiences, visit www.neology.net.

