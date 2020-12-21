Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Neology Strengthens European Management Team with Industry Veteran

Neology Strengthens European Management Team with Industry Veteran

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 32 mins ago

Martin Gubby Brings a Breadth of Experience in Delivering Congestion Charging, Traffic Enforcement and Emissions-based Mobility Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology, Inc., a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets, is pleased to announce Martin Gubby has joined its European management team where he brings more than 25 years of experience in the delivery and support of road user charging solutions.

During his tenure at Transport for London (TfL), Martin was a critical member of its leadership team. Neology will benefit from his expertise in design, delivery and operations of crucial infrastructure, which includes London’s congestion charging, low emission zone, ultra-low emission zone capabilities and the world’s first direct vision standards scheme.

“I have been aware of the capabilities that Neology brings to this market for many years, and have benefitted from the “PIPS Technology by Neology” ANPR (automatic number-plate recognition) solutions, which provided robust capabilities to London’s congestion charging and low emission zone infrastructure. I’m excited to join such an innovative company with global reach and passion in this marketplace,” said Gubby. 

“We are proud of the people who work for us, the experience they bring and the capability to deliver innovative solutions. Martin is a perfect fit for our culture, passionate about making a difference in the way mobility is delivered in our towns and cities, and is seen as a leading expert in the field of congestion pricing and traffic enforcement solutions having been at the forefront of London’s evolution in this area for almost two decades,” said Luke Normington, Managing Director of EMEA and General Manager of ALPR at Neology.

About Neology, Inc.
Neology is a leading provider of innovative mobility solutions and services for transportation, tolling, and public safety markets. Neology’s solutions, powered by artificial intelligence, are deployed globally for thousands of agencies to improve safety, security and sustainability for critical infrastructure. For more information, visit www.neology.net.

CONTACT: Neology Media Contact:
Kelly Foster
John Kelly Foster 
+1 619-224-1261
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.