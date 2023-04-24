Neil Jadhav, Neology’s Chief Digital Officer and General Manager Mobility Platform, Delivers Road User Charging Lessons from Europe on April 26 at 15:40 in Miami, Florida

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neology today announced that Neil Jadhav will present at the Road User Charging (RUC) Conference in Miami, Florida on April 26, 2023. His topic begins at 15:40 and will cover themes including: (1) Using RUC as a progressive environmental policy tool; (2) Harnessing user charges and the ‘polluter pays principle’ to reduce transport-sector emissions; and (3) Incentivizing mobility behavior change.

The Road User Charging Conference USA is an in-person industry conference that highlights the latest tolling technologies, road-usage charging projects, and intelligent transport systems being implemented across America. The two-day event is hosted in Miami, Florida from April 26-27 and brings together transportation professionals from US State Department of Transportations, MPOs, transit agencies, think tanks, lobbying groups, and alliances across the USA to share best practices, ideas, and information.

Attendees include US-based toll road operators, toll service providers, toll chargers, systems integrators, automotive manufacturers and suppliers, municipal councils, transportation and highways authorities, state and federal government, mobile telecom operators, telematics solutions providers, consultancies, device and equipment suppliers, technology companies, and mobility service providers.

“Neology is reimagining a world connected by the way we move,” says Neil Jadhav, Neology Chief Digital Officer & General Manager Mobility Platform. “The opportunity to exhibit, attend, and even speak at this event enables Neology to collaborate with industry experts and ultimately shape better solutions for our customers and the communities they serve.”

Neology invites you to visit their booth to view demonstrations on Clean Air Zones-as-a-Service (CAZaaS), our Denmark road user charging using our mobility platform neoRIDE, and to attend Jadhav’s session on April 26.

About Neology: Neology, Inc. is a global technology company headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with manufacturing and technical facilities in the U.S., United Kingdom, and Mexico. Neology is [re]imagining mobility by combining Artificial Intelligence with state-of-the-art tolling, automated vehicle classification, data processing, and digital payment systems, we are helping communities around the world enhance mobility, increase sustainability, and improve safety. Neology’s Integrated Mobility Platform™ is built on a modular open architecture design which enables rapid integration of new & evolving technologies, system reconfiguration, and expansion to support future needs.

