Neonatal Infant Care Market value to hit $3.6 billion by 2025: Global Market Insights, Inc.

Major key players operating in the global neonatal infant care market are Atom Medical, Medtronic, Phoenix Medical Systems, Drägerwerk, International Biomedical, GE Healthcare, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, nice Neotech Medical Systems, Ibis Medical and Natus Medical.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Global Neonatal Infant Care Market revenue is poised to cross USD 3.6 billion by 2025; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. The growing number of premature births will stimulate the neonatal infant care industry growth during the analysis timeframe. According to the data published by WHO, premature birth is considered as the major concern resulting in infant mortality. Several action plans are implemented to determine adverse health issues associated with newborn babies. Additionally, around 3.0% of the worldwide disease problem is due to premature births. Hence, monitoring of medical problems during premature birth could considerably reduce the chances of disabilities. Thus, with rising instances of premature births, demand for neonatal devices will increase, thereby propelling market size from 2019 to 2025.

The rising number of installations for neonatal care units across the globe for effective infant treatment will stimulate the business growth. Growing need for monitoring complications in premature neonates will further surge the demand for neonatal intensive care units over analysis timeframe.

The thermoregulation devices segment was valued around USD 600 million in 2018 and will witness a significant growth during the forthcoming years. Thermoregulation devices include neonatal incubators, warmers, and neonatal cooling systems for effective infant care. Additionally, incubators provide advanced warming technology and easy access to the infant both for changing clothes and feeding. Furthermore, several other devices are specifically developed and marketed for better patient outcomes and care. Thus, increasing demand for thermoregulation devices will spur the neonatal infant care market growth.

The nursing homes segment will witness around 7.5% CAGR during the forecast timeline. The considerable segmental growth can be attributed to the rising preference for limited duration checkups along with an increasing number of nursing homes. Moreover, the progressing healthcare spending in developing economies for nursing homes will provide better treatment options with improved infant care. Thus, above-mentioned aspects will boost the segment growth over the forecast timeframe.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 486 market data tables & 7 figures & charts from the report, "Neonatal Infant Care Market Size By Product Type (Thermoregulation Devices {Neonatal Incubators, Warmers, Neonatal Cooling Systems}, Phototherapy Devices {LED Phototherapy System, CFL Phototherapy System}, Monitoring Systems {Neonatal Ventilation, Brain Monitoring, Blood Gas Monitoring System}, Neonatal Hearing Screening, Neonatal Infant Resuscitator Devices, Vision Screening) By End-use (Hospitals, Nursing Homes, Paediatric & Neonatal Clinics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, GCC Countries), Price Trends, Application Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025"

India neonatal infant care market is estimated to witness over 8.5% CAGR owing to several significant achievements over the last few years specifically in infant mortality and various dreaded diseases. Moreover, the rising awareness regarding infant mortality as well as the availability of advanced devices for better patient care will contribute to revenue growth. Additionally, various government initiatives will be an impactful factor supporting business development. Thus, several these aspects thereby augment the overall neonatal infant care industry growth.

The increasing focus of manufacturers on developing innovative devices for effective infant will provide lucrative growth opportunities. Notable players functioning in this neonatal infant care market include GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Drägerwerk, Natus Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, International Biomedical, Ibis Medical, Phoenix Medical Systems, nice Neotech Medical Systems and Atom Medical. Various established business players are adopting numerous organic and inorganic growth strategies to increase their market share. For instance, in April 2019, InnAccel launched SAANS, the world’s first portable, neonatal CPAP system. It provides breathing support to critical neonates with the respiratory syndrome. This strategy will enhance the product portfolio and customer base of the company.

