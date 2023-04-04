LOS ANGELES and CHICAGO and LONDON, April 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NeOnc Technologies Holdings Inc., a clinical stage medical biotechnology company, announced that its CEO, Thomas Chen, MD, Ph.D., has received the Best in Medicine Award by the American Health Council (AHC).

As a national collaboration for the advancement of healthcare, the AHC honors with this award those outstanding individuals and institutions who have contributed significantly to the practice of medicine and the training and education of physicians.

AHC believes that only those individuals who master the key roles that drive the best in patient care—including advocate, collaborator, communicator, decision maker, expert, manager and scholar—should be considered to be among the best doctors in America.

Dr. Chen is a highly regarded professor with expertise in neurosurgery, spinal cancer, brain tumors and medicine. The Best in Medicine Award recognizes Dr. Chen for his renowned contributions to medicine over the last two decades. This includes a number of published medical breakthroughs and the training and education of physicians in the delivery of the very best in healthcare.

“For countless practitioners, Dr. Chen has served as a guiding light for the advancement of healthcare, from the classroom to the consultation room to the operating room,” commented the executive vice chairman of NeOnc Technologies, Amir F. Heshmatpour. “We are exceptionally fortunate to have Dr. Chen leading our company as we advance its breakthrough work on novel drugs and delivery methods that target brain and central nervous system diseases.”

In commemoration of the award, AHC donated to the American Cancer Society in Dr. Chen’s honor.

About Thomas Chen, MD, Ph.D.

In the AHC feature article on the honoree, Dr. Chen talks about how he chose medicine as his profession because he wanted to make a difference in the lives of others.

After graduating summa cum laude from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign with Bronze Tablet honors, he earned his M.D. from the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) in 1988. He went on to complete his residency in neurosurgery in 1995 and earn his Ph.D. in tumor immunology in 1996, both at the University of Southern California (USC). He then finished his fellowship in spinal surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin in 1997.

After becoming a board-certified neurosurgeon, Dr. Chen was eventually appointed as the director of Surgical Neuro-Oncology at USC, as well as the school’s director of Surgical Neuro-Oncology.

Dr. Chen is also a tenured professor at UCS’s Keck School of Medicine, where his day-to-day responsibilities include performing highly complex brain and spine surgeries. Established in 1885, Keck School of Medicine has become one of the nation’s preeminent research-intensive medical schools. Dr. Chen teaches school residents the latest advancements in neurosurgery and has been working extensively on new treatments for brain cancers.

Dr. Chen attributes his success to the hard work that has led to the innovative medical procedures he has develop. He holds one of the few fellowships that train spine surgeons focused specifically on spine cancer.

His work is widely published, which includes more than 148 peer-reviewed clinical studies. He is also an active member of The North America Spine Society, The Congress of Neurological Surgeons and The American Association of Neurological Surgeons.

Dr. Chen remains committed to inventing new ways to perform neurosurgery procedures and continuing his precepting with physicians. He maintains a clinical practice in both surgical neuro-oncology and spine surgery, and a research laboratory focused on glioma biology.

As CEO of NeOnc, Dr. Chen has been leading the initiation of Phase 2 clinical trials of NEO 100™, the company’s enhanced method of delivering pharma-based therapeutics to the brain for the treatment of brain and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. NeOnc’s proprietary biotechnology breakthroughs are the result of more than a decade of research and development by Dr. Chen and his accomplished medical and scientific teams.

About NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc.

NeOnc is a privately held biotechnology company focused on creating novel drugs and delivery methods for pharma-based therapeutics that target brain and central nervous system diseases. The company’s NEO100™ is its first therapeutic that completed Phase One clinical trials in April 2019. It is also developing several proprietary chemotherapy agents that have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers. As the result of its extensive research and development efforts, the company has assembled an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property around these proprietary chemotherapy agents.

To learn more about NeOnc, visit neonctech.com.

