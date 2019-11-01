Breaking News
Home / Top News / Neos Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on November 8, 2019

Neos Therapeutics to Host Third Quarter 2019 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call on November 8, 2019

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 31 mins ago

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2019 financial results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Friday, November 8, 2019. Neos management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results and provide a Company update at 8:30 a.m. ET that same day.

The live call may be accessed by dialing (877) 388-8985 for domestic calls, or +1 (562) 912-2654 for international callers, and referencing conference ID number 1674997. A live audio webcast for the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investors.neostx.com/ and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Neos Therapeutics
Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOS) is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company utilizing its novel microparticle delivery technology to develop and manufacture central nervous system (CNS)-focused products. The Company has three approved produced, all for the treatment of ADHD, that utilize the Company’s extended-release technology platform: Adzenys XR-ODT® (amphetamine) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), Cotempla XR-ODT® (methylphenidate) extended-release orally disintegrating tablets (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING), and Adzenys ER® (amphetamine) extended-release oral suspension (see Full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNING). Additional information about Neos is available at www.neostx.com.

CONTACTS:

Richard I. Eisenstadt
Chief Financial Officer
Neos Therapeutics
(972) 408-1389
[email protected]

Sarah McCabe
Investor Relations
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
(212) 362-1200
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.