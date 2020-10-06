Neosensory Strengthens Leadership Through Appointment of Dr. Kevin Liebe, AuD, as Scientific Advisor

Breaking News
Dr. Liebe To Offer Expert Guidance on How Neosensory’s Technology Can Best Serve Those Who Are Deaf or Hard of Hearing

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Neosensory, a neuroscience-based company that empowers people with new senses, today announced that Dr. Kevin Liebe, AuD, has joined the company as a scientific advisor. His appointment bolsters Neosensory’s focus on the continued development of proprietary, industry-defining devices to address hearing and sensory expansion.

Neosensory recently launched Buzz, the wearable wristband that allows people to sense sound through their skin. Rooted in technology conceived in Dr. David Eagleman’s neuroscience laboratory, Buzz offers a non-invasive way for people to experience sound in a new way.

Neosensory Buzz has been adopted by deaf, hard-of-hearing, and hearing people around the world. With Buzz, users can “hear” a range of sounds, from babies crying or friends laughing to important alerts like fire alarms. Buzz users report how being aware of the sounds around them has positively impacted their sense of independence, safety, and overall connection with the world.

As an audiologist, Dr. Liebe has practiced in a variety of settings, including private practice, hospitals, Ear Nose Throat clinics, and industry. He also holds considerable experience with amplification technology, having spent over four years with a major hearing aid manufacturer in a professional education and support role.

Dr. Liebe is a past president of the Washington State Academy of Audiology and has written and edited numerous articles over the years for both professional and consumer publications. He is also the president and CEO of Hearing Health & Technology Matters, a leading online resource and publication for hearing professionals and consumers with hearing loss.

“With his extensive knowledge of the audiology industry, Dr. Liebe will be an invaluable addition to our work to use technology to help people ‘hear’ through their skin,” said Dr. Eagleman, CEO and co-founder of Neosensory. “He commands a deep knowledge of the audiology world, backed by a rare combination of clinical experience and business experience. We look forward to working with Dr. Liebe to better serve those who are using Neosensory’s technology.”

“The technologies being developed by Neosensory truly have the potential to improve the quality of life for millions of people with hearing loss,” commented Dr. Liebe. “I am honored and excited to have the opportunity to work with Neosensory’s innovative thinkers and leadership to push the boundaries of an industry in an entirely new direction.”

Around 466 million people across the world are affected by deafness and disabling hearing issues according to the World Health Organization. With Dr. Liebe’s guidance, Neosensory will continue to increase awareness of new technologies and non-invasive options to audiology professionals.

To learn more about Neosensory, please visit www.neosensory.com.

