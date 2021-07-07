NEP Group and HEAR Form Partnership to Offer World-Class Audio Production Solutions

The logo for HEAR – Harris Elff Audio Resources.

Inside one of the two control rooms in Gemini.

Pittsburgh, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NEP Group and HEAR (Harris-Elff Audio Resources) announced today an exclusive partnership to offer a complete end-to-end audio production solution for the U.S. broadcast market. This collaboration joins NEP’s industry-leading mobile audio mixing facility, Gemini, with the services of HEAR’s award-winning audio engineers, John Harris and Jody Elff.

Glen Levine, President of NEP Group’s US Broadcast Services said, “We have been working with John and Jody for years on some of the largest music events broadcast in the United States. Their reputation as masters of their craft is well-known and well-deserved, and we are proud to partner with them. Their talent and expertise are the perfect pairing for the technical capabilities of Gemini. Together, we have created a really compelling solution that offers a truly elevated service to the market.”

Industry veterans, Harris and Elff have been providing audio mixing and recording services for decades, working on some of the most demanding and prestigious audio productions in the world.

Jody Elff said, “NEP are leaders in the industry, and it is a thrill to offer our services from such a unique facility, all backed by NEP’s engineering prowess and vast resources. This partnership creates a complete package that marries our capabilities and expertise so well.”

The most powerful mobile audio/music mixing facility available in the United States, Gemini offers two separate mixing rooms capable of serving even the most demanding Productions.

Each of Geminis two control rooms features:

A 56-fader LAWO MC296 Audio Console

112 LAWO Microphone Preamps

Genlec 5.1 Surround Monitoring

Two 192 track ProTools HDX3 DAW Recorders

TC6000 Effects processors

Waves Soundgrid Servers

For more information, visit: https://www.nepgroup.com/trucklocations/gemini

# # #

About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP has been the leading worldwide outsourced technical production partner helping premier content producers bring live sports and entertainment to life. Our services include centralized and remote production, specialty capture, RF and wireless video/audio, virtual and in-studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast support, post production, connectivity and transmission, premium playout and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP’s 4,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, we have supported productions in 88 countries on all seven continents.

NEP is headquartered in the United States and has operations in 25 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.

About HEAR

Harris-Elff Audio Resources is a partnership between John Harris and Jody Elff, providing recording and mixing services, promoting awareness of the value of experienced audio professionals, and connecting content producers with audio specialists across the media spectrum. Harris and Elff have partnered to address the needs of an evolving media industry, providing recording, mixing and audio production resources that focus on the talent and experience of the engineers, coupled with hardware solutions to meet the needs of a new generation of content producers.

With over 70 years of combined professional audio experience focusing on music, John and Jody have worked in some of the most demanding audio production environments in the world, from international live television broadcasts to field recordings in Africa, art installations to award-winning album productions, their experience spans the spectrum of what is possible when working with audio in the 21st century.

Attachments

HearMix-logo

Gemini Audio Unit-20 smaller

CONTACT: Susan Matis NEP Group +1 412 423-1339 [email protected]