Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NERD™ Announces Rebrand, Expands Online Marketplace and Local Availability as Beverage Industry Continues to Grow Rapidly

NERD™ Announces Rebrand, Expands Online Marketplace and Local Availability as Beverage Industry Continues to Grow Rapidly

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

NERD™ Focus, the original Think Drink to improve mental acuity, is now shipping direct to consumers across the U.S. and in select local retailers in Texas, New Jersey, Las Vegas and Nashville

NERD Focus “Think Drink”

In Green Original

In Green Original

FREEHOLD, N.J., Nov. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On the heels of Beverage USA Holdings Inc.’s (BevUSA) acquisition of NERD™ – a leading focus beverage company, the mental acuity drink announces its rebrand with a new logo that aligns with the product disruption to the beverage industry and resonates with consumers looking to enhance focus, concentration, memory and energy.

The rebrand is part of NERD’s growth strategy to differentiate focus beverages from highly caffeinated energy drinks in the beverage market, alongside national shipping and local retail expansion across Texas, New Jersey, Las Vegas and Nashville. NERD Focus will now be available through the company’s own online marketplace and expanding to larger online retailers soon, such as Amazon and Walmart, to further reach its growing consumer base. This online and retail launch is supported with a nationwide advertising campaign and sampling promotions through several key partners, with the goal of reinvesting NERD’s online sales revenue to continue to grow its consumer base and brand recognition.

With powerful nootropics and performance-boosting nutrients, NERD Focus is the world’s first “Think Drink” – the first beverage of its kind formulated to increase clarity and concentration, boost memory and cognition and support overall brain health. The focus drink is available in Green Original and Blue Zero Calorie, offering consumers a smarter and safer alternative to energy drinks with a refreshing citrus taste packed with vitamins and natural ingredients. The drinks contain both nootropics and adaptogens creating a proprietary formula aimed to aid mental acuity for those that need it most, such as: college students, health care workers, gamers, professional drivers and many others.

“We have developed a unique marketing playbook after launching NERD Focus in the Texas market, and we’re eager to expand sales online and regionally,” said CEO of BevUSA, Howard Davner. “More than ever, there is a need for essential workers to refocus their mental and physical energy, alongside everyone working or schooling from home that need a boost. We are excited to launch two new markets this fall, Nashville and Las Vegas.”

NERD Focus is infused with the following performance-boosting nutrients:

  • Huperzine-A: Helps maintain proper mental focus, memory functions and plays vital role in cognitive function of the mind.
  • DMAE: Helps with memory, mental clarity and increased focus.
  • Gingko Biloba: Known for supporting mental acuity and memory due to positive effects on vascular system, especially in cerebellum.
  • GABA: An amino acid produced naturally in the brain that facilitates communication among brain cells and aids in stress relief, focus and mental clarity.
  • Alpha-GPC: A compound with neuroprotective activity, shown to significantly support cognitive abilities, learning and memory.

“NERD Focus has performed so well because it is created not only to be a healthy alternative to energy drink consumers, but also with taste in mind,” continued Davner. “The team is excited to introduce NERD Focus to our growing and passionate fan base across the United States through our online marketplace, NERD Shop.”

For more information on NERD Focus or to purchase, visit: www.nerdfocus.com. For inquiries on sales and distribution, please email: [email protected]

About NERD™:
In 2006, a student at the University of Texas at San Antonio on the path to med school witnessed his colleagues rely on highly caffeinated energy drinks with potentially dangerous ingredients to increase mental stamina and focus. With the help of his professors, they created a “Think Drink” and within weeks, had students lining up outside of his campus apartment to purchase his new drink – NERD Focus. NERD™ became established and began selling on college campuses in Texas directly to students, building a grassroots network of distributors and fans. After creating a very loyal following at Texas universities and local retailers, Nerd was acquired by Beverage USA to invest into scaling the beverage brand nationwide.

Media Contact:
Brenna Byrne
Uproar PR for NERD™ Focus
[email protected]
312-607-8117

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/504f7b94-5b9d-4b66-9f6e-58ea489a2da1

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.