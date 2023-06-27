CHICAGO, June 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nerdio today announced it has been named a finalist in the Commercial Marketplace category of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

“Our investment in the Azure Marketplace continues to pay dividends in allowing us to scale and best support partners, customers, and organizations of all sizes, all over the world,” said Joseph Landes, CRO and co-founder, Nerdio. “Coming on the heels of significant product advances that go beyond virtual desktop management and allow organizations to unify, manage, and cost-optimize more of their native Microsoft investments – this year’s accomplishment and recognition is especially meaningful.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Nerdio was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the global category of Commercial Marketplace.

The Commercial Marketplace Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique solutions via Microsoft’s commercial marketplace – either Microsoft AppSource or Azure Marketplace. In Nerdio’s case, both Nerdio Manager for Enterprise and Nerdio Manager for MSP can be installed directly from the Azure Marketplace.

“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year’s winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19, 2023. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners .

About Nerdio

Nerdio adds value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop, Windows 365, and Microsoft Intune by delivering hundreds of features that simplify management, ensure efficient operations, and lower Azure compute and storage costs by up to 80% via automation.

Leveraging Nerdio, MSPs can manage customers’ cloud environments through streamlined, multi-tenant, workflow-powered technology that allows them to create and grow cloud-based recurring revenues. Enterprise IT professionals can deliver and maintain a wide range of virtual Windows endpoints across hybrid workforces with ease and fine-tune end-user computing (EUC) approaches for maximum effectiveness using powerful monitoring and analytics capabilities. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com .

