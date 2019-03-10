Furious Venezuelans lined up to buy water and fuel on Sunday as the country entered a fourth day of a nationwide blackout that has left already-scarce food rotting in shops, homes suffering for lack of water and cell phones without reception.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Nerves fray, tempers flare as Venezuela blackout hits fourth day - March 10, 2019
- Morocco takes back citizens from northern Syria: U.S.-backed SDF - March 10, 2019
- Factbox: Deal, no deal or delay – How will UK parliament decide on Brexit? - March 10, 2019