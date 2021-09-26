Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / NESTLÉ USA INC. RECALLS FROZEN DIGIORNO CRISPY PAN CRUST PEPPERONI PIZZA DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

NESTLÉ USA INC. RECALLS FROZEN DIGIORNO CRISPY PAN CRUST PEPPERONI PIZZA DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 25 mins ago

Undeclared allergens

Washington D.C., Sept. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —  

  

                                                                     

Recall Release
CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH 		Congressional and Public Affairs
Kenneth King 202-306-5498

[email protected]
FSIS-RC-034-2021

 

NESTLÉ USA INC. RECALLS FROZEN DIGIORNO CRISPY PAN CRUST PEPPERONI PIZZA DUE TO MISBRANDING AND UNDECLARED ALLERGENS

 

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2021 – Nestle USA Inc., a firm in Schaumburg, Ill., is recalling approximately 27,872 pounds of frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pepperoni pizza due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today. The product contains textured soy protein, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label. 

 

The frozen pepperoni pizza product carton may actually contain frozen three meat pizza, which contains textured soy protein. The pizza products were produced on June 30, 2021. The following products are subject to recall [view the labels here]:

 

  • 26-oz. carton containing “DIGIORNO PEPPERONI CRISPY PAN CRUST” with lot code 1181510721 and “Best Buy” date of MAR2022 on the label. 

 

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 1682A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. Establishment 1682A is Nation Pizza Products Limited, which is owned by Nestle USA, Inc. These items were shipped to retail locations and distribution centers nationwide.

                                 

The problem was discovered after the firm received a consumer complaint that a three meat pizza was in a carton labeled as pepperoni pizza.

 

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.  

 

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

 

Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Lauren Rubbo, Manager of External Communications at Nestle USA, at [email protected] Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Bonita Cleveland, Consumer Services Manager at Nestle USA, at 1-800-681-1676 or [email protected]

 

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to [email protected] For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

 

 

###
NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

 

  USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS  
Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.
Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.
Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.
 

USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call (800) 795-3272 (voice), or (202) 720-6382 (TDD).

 

       

 

CONTACT: USDA FSIS
USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.