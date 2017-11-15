Net Insight Appointed as a Career Company 2018 in Sweden

Stockholm, Sweden – Net Insight, the leading provider in streaming, media transport and resource scheduling, has been selected as a Career Company for the third year in a row. This means that the company is one of the top 100 employers engaged in the best and most qualitative employer branding efforts in Sweden and offering unique career and development opportunities to its employees.

The jury’s motivation for Net Insight to become a Career Company 2018 is as follows: “By encouraging the creativity and commitment for their employees Net Insight works purposefully with their employer branding. With a skill to make a real difference and involve their employees in an industry that is in constant development, Net Insight AB is rewarded as one of Sweden’s Career Companies 2018.”

This year around 800 companies, government agencies and authorities have been involved in the selection process to be appointed as one of Sweden’s 100 top career companies 2018. Net Insight has been carefully chosen in a selection process aimed at ensuring that the organization has the size and maturity needed to conduct qualitative employer branding work. A jury has designated which 100 employers become a Career Company 2018 based on review of the organization’s career pages on the web, quality of employer branding in social / digital media, career events and other talent forums, as well as attractiveness as an employer in relevant measurements.

“It is a sign of strength for us to be appointed Career Company 2018 for the third consecutive year. Our employees are the most important resource for the company and the combined competence is our most important competitive advantage in the global television and media industry where we work,” says Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight. “By attracting new talents we can continue to grow and develop new world-leading technology, to create the future of television.”

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Tumegård, CEO of Net Insight, +46 8 685 04 00, [email protected]

About Net Insight

Net Insight’s vision is to enable a live and interactive media experience for anyone on earth. Our aim is to lead progress and enable a global media marketplace where live content can be exchanged and interaction among TV audiences can take place in real-time. We want to create the media experience of the future, centered on content.

Net Insight delivers products, software and services for effective, high-quality media transport, coupled with the effective management of resources, all, which creates an enhanced TV experience. Net Insight’s offerings span across the entire media spectrum, starting from TV cameras and TV studios, right through to the TV consumers. Our solutions benefit network operators, and TV and production companies, by lowering total cost of ownership, improving their workflow efficiencies and providing them with the ability to capture new business opportunities.

More than 500 world-class customers run mission critical media services using Net Insight’s solutions, covering more than 60 countries worldwide. Net Insight is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information, please visit netinsight.net

