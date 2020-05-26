Net One Systems Adopts Juniper Networks’ Contrail Enterprise Multicloud as Common Services Management Platform for Customers

Networking automation and complexity are streamlined, offering the ability to achieve seamless multitenant environments while still ensuring high stability and scalability

TOKYO, May 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-driven networks, today announced that Contrail Enterprise Multicloud has been selected as the common services management platform by Net One Systems , one of Japan’s largest network integrators.

With the adoption of Contrail Enterprise Multicloud across its multicloud-ready data centers, Net One Systems can now offer its customers seamless, stable and automated network configuration and multitenant environments, all while allowing for the easy scalability of their platforms. In addition, customers can also enjoy enhanced external connectivity with the ability to offer unified management policies.

Net One Systems offers numerous operational services, including the monitoring and security diagnosis of ICT infrastructure, and since 2016 their services have been integrated through an automated common service platform to accelerate service delivery and increase cost efficiency.

However, the configuration of multitenant environments was limited because Net One Systems managed both OpenStack and VMware environments depending on the services to be provided. This resulted in increased workloads for new additions, an inability to configure tenants across the two environments and the requirement of utilizing a different design for its external connections.

Net One Systems has thus been working on deployment of a new services management platform since 2018 to help alleviate these operational limitations for itself and its customers.

Contrail Enterprise Multicloud was selected for its ability to meet the following requirements and to address previous operational limitations.

A network architecture that could implement and increase automation across its multicloud-ready data centers The ability to provision and enable seamless end-to-end multitenancy Easy scalability of service platforms and data centers through open standards The ability to provide external connectivity through unified management policies

The reduced workload required to create new tenants by overlay network was also a key deciding factor, as this allowed for the easier automation of processes.

Contrail Enterprise Multicloud is now deployed for the OpenStack platform, providing disaggregation with an overlay model alongside centralized information management through a controller. It has additionally enabled integration with OpenStack through its support for external connections through open standards and unified policies.

The openness of Contrail Enterprise Multicloud is also strongly valued by Net One Systems, allowing the company to apply it to not just OpenStack, but potentially to other platforms as well, such as VMware and the public cloud, to fulfill a wider range of customer requests.

Net One Systems has found strong success with its reference model of building, testing and operating ICT solutions within its own controlled environments, whereby experience and knowledge is accumulated before being adapted for its customers.

With the deployment of Contrail Enterprise Multicloud, Net One Systems has further strengthened and enhanced its support for customers looking to make the transition toward multicloud environments.

Supporting Quotes

“We want to support our customers across their entire ICT infrastructure lifecycle, from planning, implementation and operation to optimization by enhancing our services management platform. Our company places emphasis on adopting open standards in the systems that we offer our customers. Contrail Enterprise Multicloud is based on open standards and we appreciate that our requirements have been realized by combining various devices.”

– Kunitoshi Hirukawa, General Manager, 2nd Applied Technology Department, Business Development Division, Net One Systems

“Juniper Networks is focused on helping the enterprise transition toward multicloud environments through engineering simplicity. We are very pleased that Net One Systems, the company that has built and operated many ICT environments for its customers based on its renowned technical capabilities, has adopted our Contrail Enterprise Multicloud as its service management platform. Together with Net One Systems, Juniper Networks will continue to support our customers in building and operating secure, automated multi-cloud platforms.”

– Tomohiro Furuya, Japan Country Manager, Juniper Networks

Additional Resources:

More information on Contrail Enterprise Multicloud here

More information on Data Center Solutions and a Contrail Demo Playlist here

Test-drive Contrail with a Virtual vQFX Data Center Fabric here

Follow Juniper Networks online: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

| | Juniper Blogs and Community: J-Net

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks challenges the inherent complexity that comes with networking in the multicloud era. We do this with products, solutions and services that transform the way people connect, work and live. We simplify the process of transitioning to a secure and automated multicloud environment to enable secure, AI-driven networks that connect the world. Additional information can be found at Juniper Networks ( www.juniper.net ) or connect with Juniper on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .