Breaking News
Home / Top News / Net sales for 3rd quarter 2017

Net sales for 3rd quarter 2017

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 6 mins ago

PRESS RELEASE

Net sales for 3rd quarter 2017
Anteuil, November 6, 2017

 

Sales are up by 17.2% of which 4.1 % organic growth

Consolidated sales at the end of September 2017

In M€ 20171 2016 Growth Without exchange  rate impact Constant perimeter and constant exchange rate      
Net Sales 155.6 132.8 17.2 % 17.4 % 4.1 %      
         
In M€ 20171 2016 Growth Without exchange rate impact Constant perimeter and constant exchange rate      
Automotive 121.0 117.6 2.9 % 3.2 % 3.2 %      

Specialty markets

34.6

15.2

128.1 %

127.9 %

11.1 %

     

1 Unaudited

Automotive market: growth is 2.9 % on a market that increased by 2.6 % 

The published net sales went up by 2.9 % at the end of September 2017 (the evolution is + 3.2 % at constant perimeter & CER2) at a period when the global automotive production increased by 2.6 %.

Net sales in the “on-board networks protection” business – which account for 62.4 % of overall sales – went up by 4 % (+ 4.6 % at constant perimeter & CER2). The “technical tubing for fluid transfer” business went up by 10.9 % (+ 10.6 % at constant perimeter & CER2). The “mechanical parts assembly” business went down by 25.4 %.

The impact of the exchange rates on sales was unfavorable of – 0.4 M€ at the end of September.

At constant perimeter and exchange rate, sales evolved as follows: 

– 1.3 % in Europe-Africa in a market that grew by 2.4 %3 ;

 + 5.1 % in Americas  in a market that went down by 3.7 %3 ;

 + 7.3 % in Asia, including + 12.7 % in China and + 21.8 % in India, in a market that grew by 3.6 %3.

Sales in the automotive division – excluding the “mechanical parts assembly” business – went up by 5.5 % of which + 4.5 % in Europe-Africa.

Specialty markets

Sales in the specialty markets went up by 127.9 %. This very sharp rise was due to:

– the acquisition of Drossbach North America group on January 1st, 2017

– the sharp improvement of the non-automotive “technical textiles” business (+ 17.6 %)

– the growth of non-automotive “electrical and thermal insulation” business (+ 4.6 %).

The sales increase in the 3rd quarter of 2017 confirms DELFINGEN growth potential, in line with its strategic plan: leadership in on-board networks protection and diversification in fluid transfer technical tubing.

With the increase of media content and safety constraints, the development of hybrid and electric engines along with the advent of connected and autonomous cars, wire harnesses have truly become the nervous system of a vehicle. DELFINGEN mission is to protect it by providing even more innovative solutions and with more added value.

2 At constant perimeter and constant exchange rate

3 Source: IHS October 2017

DELFINGEN, a global automotive supplier and a leading manufacturer of on-board networks protection solutions and fluid transfer tubing.
EURONEXT GROWTH Paris – ISIN code: FR 0000054132 – Mnemonic: ALDEL
Next press release: 12/02/2018 – 2017, 4th quarter sales
Contact: M. Christophe CLERC: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 – www.delfingen.com

Attachments:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd4b8b03-2010-4a97-86f4-49ec9b46b42c

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.