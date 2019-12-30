NETA Announces David Sarkus, MS, CSP as PowerTest 2020 Keynote Speaker

Breaking News
David Sarkus, MS, CSP will share the seven principles that have helped hundreds of organizations create sustainable safety improvement.

PORTAGE, Mich., Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce their keynote speaker for PowerTest 2020, David Sarkus. A Certified Safety Professional (CSP) with advanced degrees in safety management and organizational psychology, Sarkus will teach attendees how to create an accident-free culture in their workplace.

“It can be difficult for companies to know how to implement new safety standards and practices at their workplace. We are thrilled to welcome David Sarkus as our keynote speaker for PowerTest 2020, where he will share principles to empower organizations to attain their vision for world-class safety and performance,” says Ron Widup, PowerTest Conference Committee Chair.

Covering the seven principles that have helped hundreds of organizations create sustainable safety improvement, Sarkus will reveal a set of global standards that anyone can use to help improve ongoing safety-related attitudes, actions, and awareness.

For over 30 years, Sarkus has helped thousands of workers become safer, healthier, and more productive. He has won several honors, including a Best Practices Award for TRW, Inc. and he has been named by Industrial Safety & Hygiene News (ISHN) as a Top 50 EHS Professional. He is the author of five books, including the best-seller, “The Safety Coach®: Unleash the 7 C’s for World Class Safety Performance!” which serves as the foundation for Coastal’s top selling video: “Safety Coach.”

Using humor and story-telling, David Sarkus motivates and energizes his audience, from senior managers to shop floor workers. A must-see event, at the PowerTest 2020 keynote presentation attendees will learn how to improve teamwork skills and hone their safety practices.

Sarkus’ keynote kicks off several days of PowerTest 2020 on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Hyatt Regency Chicago. Save $100 on registration through December 31, 2019 at PowerTest.org.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

