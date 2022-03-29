NETA introduces its latest standard revision, the ANSI/NETA ETT-2022 Standard for Certification of Electrical Testing Technicians

PORTAGE, Mich., March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – announces the ANSI/NETA ETT-2022 Standard for Certification of Electrical Testing Technicians. As the worldwide expert in electrical power systems and equipment assessment, ANSI/NETA Standards ensure safe, reliable operation of medium and high-voltage electrical power equipment and systems. Available now through NETA’s online bookstore, the ANSI/NETA ETT-2022 was created to codify the experience, education, and training requirements necessary for an individual to obtain a level of competency as an electrical test technician.

“At the very heart of our industry are the electrical testing technicians who are trusted to carry out their work effectively, efficiently, and with the proper skillsets,” says Lorne Gara, Chair of NETA’s Standards Review Council. “The ANSI/NETA ETT outlines the qualifications and background necessary to perform these critical tasks at every level, ensuring safety and equipment reliability.”

At a glance, the ANSI/NETA ETT-2022 establishes minimum requirements for qualification and certification of the electrical testing technician, detailing the minimum training and experience required for competency within the role. It also provides criteria for documenting qualifications and certification for an independent and impartial certification system for electrical test technicians. The 2022 edition was approved as a revised American National Standard in January of this year.

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians.

