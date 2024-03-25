Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says he will no longer send a delegation of top officials to Washington this week after President Biden’s administration failed to veto a U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza on Monday.

Netanyahu’s delegation was scheduled to discuss potential compromises for an invasion of Rafah, a final foothold for Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli leader issued an ultimatum to the U.S., warning that he would cancel the meeting if the U.S. d

[Read Full story at source]