Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this weekend repeated his claim that the U.S. is sending less and less military aid to Israel.
Netanyahu described a “dramatic drop” over the past four months in comments to his cabinet this weekend. He said he spent weeks pleading unsuccessfully with U.S. officials in private, leading to the public video he published last week calling out the drop in U.S. support.
“I greatly appreciate the support of President Biden an
