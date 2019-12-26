Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Israel’s embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the country’s third in under a year.
