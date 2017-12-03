Netanyahu orders redraft of law seen as protecting him

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that a draft bill that sets limits on police investigators should be revised so it does not apply to criminal probes in which he is a suspect.
