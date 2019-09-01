Netanyahu repeats pledge to annex Israeli settlements in occupied West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he intends to annex Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, but again gave no timeframe in repeating an election promise he made five months ago.
