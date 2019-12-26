Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have faced down a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday when his Likud party held a leadership vote in the run-up to a March national election, the country’s third in under a year.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Nasdaq tops 9,000 on boosts from Amazon, trade optimism - December 26, 2019
- Netanyahu seen remaining at Likud helm as party votes ahead of March ballot - December 26, 2019
- Optimism on trade, online shopping pushes Wall Street to records - December 26, 2019