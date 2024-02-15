Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently told Secretary of State Antony Blinken that any U.S. recognition of a Palestinian state would be a “prize” for the Hamas terrorists who planned the Oct. 7 massacre.
Netanyahu made the comment to Blinken when the pair met face-to-face last week, Axios reported Thursday. The prime minister told Blinken that direct or even indirect recognition “would be a prize for those who planned and orchestrated the Oct. 7 massacre.&
US Politics Editor
